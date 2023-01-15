IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Takes Cricket World By Storm With His 2nd ODI Century

Shubhman Gill took 89 balls in the 3rd ODI match against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum to complete his second ODI century. Opening the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, the duo added 95 runs during the first wicket stand. While Rohit’s dismissal on the individual mark of 42 runs reduced India to 95/1, Gill didn’t look back and went on to complete his century in 89 balls.

The 23-year-old then partnered with former India captain Virat Kohli and added 131 runs off 110 balls. Meanwhile, the opener concluded his innings two over after his century as he was bowled out by Kasun Ranjit However, Gill became a major talking point for fans on social media, who hailed him for proving his inclusion in the playing XI right.

2️⃣nd ODI hundred for Shubman Gill! 👏 Superb knock.! Played brilliantly.! 116 Runs in 97 Balls. Great going young boy.! His future is definitely very bright.! 🔆. #Shubmangill #INDvSL #INDvsSL #ODI #Thiruvananthapuram — Atul Tiwari (@iTiwariAtul) January 15, 2023

Well played Shubman Gill scored his second 💯 116*97 with 14 four and 2 six. #INDVSSL pic.twitter.com/62SDS8SYvj — Sarvesh Gautam (@cricloversarvsh) January 15, 2023

Looks like it’s going to be Shubman Gill’s year. What a start to 2023 for @ShubmanGill A fine century today as well. #INDvSL — Jainam Mehta (@Jainam09) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill what a player — Ramiya 2.0 (@yehtuhogaaa) January 15, 2023

Rohit Sharma's bold move to keep Shubman Gill in the playing XI

It is pertinent to mention that, this was the second century for Shubman in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. He became a key talking point during the ODI series opener as Rohit chose Gill in the playing XI but left out star players like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar hit a fabulous ton, worth 112* runs in 51 balls in his last international appearance, while Ishan amassed a sensational double century in his last ODI game.

Speaking to reporters in the pre-match press conference ahead of the 1st ODI, Rohit Sharma said, “Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He's been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and fair to the guys who have done really well before, we need to give those guys enough chances as well before we make that call."