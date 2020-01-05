IND Vs SL Dream11 1st T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Their 20-overs international fixture will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 5. Virat Kohli will be leading India, while Rohit Sharma will be sitting out of the series, forcing the hosts to select a new vice-captain for the series.

IND vs SL Match preview

The Sri Lankan cricket team are currently on a tour to India for three T20Is. The upcoming contests are also the first international assignments for both teams in 2020. The affair in Guwahati will be followed by second and third matches on January 7 and January 10.

IND vs SL Squad details

IND vs SL Dream11: IND Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SL Dream11: SL Squad

Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana

IND vs SL Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

All-rounder – Shivam Dube, Angelo Mathews, Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Kusal Perera (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul

Bowlers – Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

The culture that we have built in this team is to play as a team and not focus on individual performances - #TeamIndia Captain Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/A4J76Lreu4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2020

