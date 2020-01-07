IND Vs SL Dream11 2nd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Their 20-overs international fixture will start at 7:00 PM IST on January 7. Here are the Dream11 predictions for the match.

Match Day!#TeamIndia will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.



Live action starts at 7 PM IST.



Your predictions for the game? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/MQC7aEFn76 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

IND vs SL match preview

Sri Lanka cricket team are currently on a tour to India for three T20Is. The ongoing contests are also the first international assignments for both teams in 2020. The affair in Guwahati turned out to be a washout and the series will now be followed by second and third matches on January 7 and January 10.

IND vs SL Squad details

IND Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), K. L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

SL Squad: Lasith Malinga (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana.

IND vs SL Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

All-rounder – Shivam Dube, Angelo Mathews, Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Kusal Perera, K. L. Rahul

Bowlers – Lasith Malinga (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Not the news that we would want to hear, but the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to rain.



See you in Indore #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/72ORWCt2zm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

