IND Vs SL: Hardik Pandya Reacts Shockingly As Arshdeep's No-ball Denies India A Wicket

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh made headlines on Thursday for the wrong reasons, as his performance in India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I became a talking point for the cricketing world. Generally known for his accuracy, Arshdeep looked below average on Thursday as he leaked too many runs and also bowled five no-balls during the match. One of his no-balls came in the penultimate over of the first innings, which could have been the dismissal of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

While Arshdeep’s no-ball meant Shanaka was not out, it fetched an upset reaction from the Indian skipper Hardik Pandya. Bowling the fourth delivery of the 19th over, Arshdeep sent the ball on the middle and leg stump. While Shanka went for the lofted shot, the ball went toward the right of Suryakumar Yadav, who ran to his right to complete the catch.

As the third umpire called for the no-ball and the on-field umpire signaled for the free hit, Pandya was seen burying his hands in his face due to disappointment. It is pertinent to mention that this was Arshdeep’s fourth no-ball in the match. Going ahead in the over, Arshdeep bowled a knee-high full toss in the free hit and was smacked for a six over the deep midwicket by Dasun Shanaka.

‘We know no-balls in any format is a crime’: Hardik Pandya

The bowler had conceded three no-balls in his first over of the match, where he gave away 17 runs. Arshdeep’s second over cost India 18 runs in the death, which powered Sri Lanka to a high-scoring total. Sri Lanka ended the first innings on 206/6, courtesy of skipper Shanaka’s unbeaten knock of 56 off 22.

In case Arshdeep had removed Shanaka in the 19th over, the Lankan skipper would have returned for an individual knock of 30 runs. Arshdeep faced major criticism by cricket fans for his performance in the match. While fans blamed the youngster for India’s loss, India captain Hardik Pandya labeled it as a crime.

As per PTI, speaking in the post-match presentation, Hardik said, “You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn't be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. In past as well he's bowled no-balls. It is not about blaming him or to be too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format is a crime."