Ind Vs SL: Virat Kohli Just 1 Run Away From Rohit Sharma In Achieving Major T20I Milestone

The Indian cricket team is all set to take on familiar foes Sri Lanka in the upcoming home T20I series. When the ‘Men in Blue’ step into bat in Guwahati on Sunday, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper is on the verge of achieving a major T20I milestone. Kohli is currently tied with teammate Rohit Sharma as the joint highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Ind vs SL: Virat Kohli just 1 run away from adding another feather to his cap

Rohit Sharma was rested for the upcoming T20I contests against Sri Lanka. As Sharma will not be a part of the team in the three T20Is, Virat Kohli is expected to easily surpass him as the highest run aggregator. Both batsmen have 2,633 runs each in the format. However, captain Kohli boasts of a much higher average as compared to his deputy.

In 70 innings from 75 matches, Virat Kohli has scored 2,633 runs at a staggering average of 52.66. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma averages 32.10 after playing 96 innings. Kohli already holds the record for most 50-plus scores in the format with 24 half-centuries. Incidentally, Rohit Sharma is next on the list with 23 50-plus scores (4 centuries and 19 half-centuries).

Both batsmen plundered heaps of runs in last month’s T20I series against West Indies. Virat Kohli registered his highest score with a match-winning 94* from just 50 balls in Hyderabad. In a series-deciding contest five days later, both Sharma and Kohli smashed cracking half-centuries to power India’s total to a series-winning 240-3.

Ind vs SL 2019-20

Sri Lanka have had a mixed run recently, losing to Australia 'Down Under; 0-3 in their T20I series in November after defeating Pakistan in their backyard by the same margin. On the other hand, India defeated Bangladesh and West Indies by identical margins (2-1) in the ongoing international home season. The first T20I against Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on January 5. The upcoming contests are also the first international assignments for both teams in 2020. The affair in Guwahati will be followed by second and third matches on January 7 and January 10.

The culture that we have built in this team is to play as a team and not focus on individual performances - #TeamIndia Captain Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/A4J76Lreu4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2020

