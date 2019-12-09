The Debate
The Debate
Ind Vs WI 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson Benched Again, Netizens Livid Over Rishabh Pant Backing

Cricket News

Sanju Samson was initially selected in India’s squad as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement for the ongoing 3-match T20I series against the West Indies cricket team.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs WI

West Indies defeated India by 8 wickets in the second of the three-match T20I series. The match was played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which also happens to be the home ground of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. Samson was initially selected in India’s squad as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement for the T20I series. However, the young cricketer has been benched in both the T20Is so far and the fans of the cricketer had much to say about it.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter reacts as Sanju Samson benched again

Sanju Samson was also selected in India’s squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh. The 25-year-old was benched throughout India’s victorious campaign against Bangladesh and was merely reduced to carrying drinks for the whole series. Fans of the cricketer are livid to see their favourite player not getting an opportunity in the playing XI. Some of the fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Here, we look at some of the reactions by fans on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1. Team India will now face West Indies in the series-deciding third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. The upcoming T20I in Mumbai will then be followed by a three-match ODI series from December 15.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
