Ind Vs WI 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson Benched Again, Netizens Livid Over Rishabh Pant Backing

West Indies defeated India by 8 wickets in the second of the three-match T20I series. The match was played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which also happens to be the home ground of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson. Samson was initially selected in India’s squad as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement for the T20I series. However, the young cricketer has been benched in both the T20Is so far and the fans of the cricketer had much to say about it.

Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter reacts as Sanju Samson benched again

Sanju Samson was also selected in India’s squad for the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh. The 25-year-old was benched throughout India’s victorious campaign against Bangladesh and was merely reduced to carrying drinks for the whole series. Fans of the cricketer are livid to see their favourite player not getting an opportunity in the playing XI. Some of the fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Here, we look at some of the reactions by fans on the micro-blogging site.

No #SanjuSamson today at his home ground also!😢 This is so disappointing! — Midhun K Madhu (@mkm_midhun) December 8, 2019

This guy is immensely talented and humble.

Became a proper loft drive player under Dravid. But still I don’t find a reason for his exclusion. #INDvWI #BCCI #SanjuSamson https://t.co/OXSroIF0YC — Tweeting Scalpal (@bullovershit) December 8, 2019

Can someone tell me why #SanjuSamson is not playing for India???



Sorry to say like this, he better go to other country and play for them, he's freakin talented lad.. #INDvsWI #INDvWI — Yash werewolf (@yashsayings) December 8, 2019

The saddest thing is..even after all this #SanjuSamson will still have that innocent smile on his face. He's Born to win. Really don't know how the crowd is going to behave.😅 — jeromeabraham (@jeromeabraham26) December 8, 2019

Sanju Samson got a loud cheer from crowd. So team management decided to keep him in crowd. #INDvWI — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 8, 2019

The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1. Team India will now face West Indies in the series-deciding third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. The upcoming T20I in Mumbai will then be followed by a three-match ODI series from December 15.

