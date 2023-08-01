IND Vs WI Today ODI Match Prediction: Confirmed Playing XI, Dream11 Tips, Toss Update

India and West Indies are gearing up to face off in the ODI series decider scheduled for Tuesday. In the three-match contest, India emerged victorious in the 1st ODI, securing a 1-0 lead. However, West Indies leveled the series by winning the 2nd ODI on Sunday. The highly anticipated 3rd ODI will take place in Tarouba on Tuesday and will ultimately determine the winner of the trophy.

3 things you need to know

India won the 1st ODI by 5 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the series

West Indies won the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets to level the series 1-1

The 3rd ODI will be played as a decider will both sides in the fray

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Toss Update

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Confirmed playing XI for both sides

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction Team 1

Wicketkeepers - Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan

Batters - Rohit Sharma (c), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shubman Gill

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (vc), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers - Shardul Thakur, Gudakesh Motie, Mukesh Kumar

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers - Ishan Kishan (vc)

Batters - Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Gudakesh Motie

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Weather report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Trinidad indicates rain, with a maximum temperature reaching 32°C. The humidity level is expected to be around 72 percent, accompanied by a gentle breeze with a wind speed of approximately 18 km/h.

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Pitch report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is as sluggish as it has been in the first two ODIs, making it arduous for the batsmen to score freely. Opting to field second after winning the toss seems to be the prudent choice. Batting could prove to be quite challenging, with spinners expected to play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the match.

