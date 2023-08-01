India Vs Ireland: Complete Schedule, IND Vs IRE Squad, Date, Time, Live Streaming Details

India's tour of Ireland, scheduled for August 2023, has officially received its schedule, according to Cricket Ireland. The trip will include a gripping three-match T20 series, which will take place from Friday, August 18, 2023, through Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Cricket fans may anticipate seeing some exciting competition during the IND vs IRE 2023 series.

3 things you need to know

India has won the last five T20 matches against Ireland

India is currently playing West Indies in a bilateral series

India will host the ICC One-Day International World Cup in October 2023

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Ireland 2023:

India tour of Ireland 2023: Full schedule

August 18, 2023, Friday, Ireland vs India, 1st T20 (The Village, Dublin) 7:30 PM

August 20, 2023, Sunday Ireland vs India, 2nd T20 (The Village, Dublin) 7:30 PM

August 23, 2023, Wednesday Ireland vs India, 3rd T20 (The Village, Dublin) 7:30 PM

What is the venue for the IND vs IRE 2023?

The venue for the 3 T20 matches of IND vs IRE is The Village Stadium in Dublin, Ireland..

Where can I watch India vs Ireland 2023 matches in India?

The next India vs. Ireland T20 matches will air on the same channel and OTT platform as last year. The Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to live broadcast the India vs. Ireland T20 matches in India. Cricket fans may watch the live action on Sony Six Channel during the India Tour of Ireland in August 2023.

Where can I watch the live-streaming of India vs Ireland 2023 in India?

Ireland vs. India in 2023 OTT Live Streaming Platform in India- The series will be streamed live online on Sony Liv, the digital division of Sony Network. With a subscription package, the streaming will be accessible on its mobile app and website. In addition to this, the Fan Code website and app will also offer live streaming for a membership pass.

Where can I watch the live-streaming of India vs Ireland 2023 in the UK?

It is anticipated that the T20I series between India and Ireland will be broadcast by BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Where can I watch the live-streaming of India vs Ireland 2023 in the USA?

The T20I series between India and Ireland shall be live-streamed in the United States and other areas of North America via ESPN+.

What is India’s squad for India vs Ireland 2023 series?

The men's selection committee officially unveiled the lineup for India's forthcoming three-match T20I series against Ireland on August 31, 2023, which will take place in Dublin. Jasprit Bumrah has been named the Indian team's captain for this series, and Rituraj Gaikwad will act as the vice-captain.

India’s squad- Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.