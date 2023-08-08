IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Picking These Players Might Make You Rich

Quick links:
India vs West Indies match in action, (Image:AP)
On Sunday, August 8, India and the West Indies will square off in the third T20I of their five-match series. The match will be held at Providence Stadium in Guyana and will commence at 8:00 PM IST. The host team leads the series 2-0 after winning the first and second T20Is in Trinidad. The Hardik Pandya-led team will attempt to make a comeback in the series.
Also Read: 'He Is A Soft Target': Ex-cricketer Comes In Support Of Rahul Dravid Amid Heavy Criticism
India and the West Indies have met 27 times in T20Is. With 17 wins and nine losses, India presently has the upper hand. Furthermore, in the bilateral series, India won six times, while the West Indies won three times.
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
Keeper – Nicholas Pooan (vc), Ishan Kishan
Batters – Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma
All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (c)
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd
Also Read: 'Rahul Dravid not the coach India is looking for in T20Is': Parthiv Patel minces no words
Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (c), Ishan Kishan
Batters – Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma (vc), Brandon King
All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd
The Providence Stadium has a surface that is conducive to batting and should help the batters once more. In the second half of the game, pacers might benefit while spinners might be useful in the middle overs.
The temperature is 28°C, and there is an 83% humidity level, according to the current meteorological conditions. The possibility of precipitation is 20%, and the wind speed is 21 km/hr.