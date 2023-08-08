IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Picking These Players Might Make You Rich

On Sunday, August 8, India and the West Indies will square off in the third T20I of their five-match series. The match will be held at Providence Stadium in Guyana and will commence at 8:00 PM IST. The host team leads the series 2-0 after winning the first and second T20Is in Trinidad. The Hardik Pandya-led team will attempt to make a comeback in the series.

3 things you need to know

India won the toss in the second T20 match and chose to bat

During the second T20I against the West Indies, India struck 152/7 in 20 overs

The West Indies won after scoring 155/8 in 18.5 overs

Also Read: 'He Is A Soft Target': Ex-cricketer Comes In Support Of Rahul Dravid Amid Heavy Criticism

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: IND Vs WI Head-to-head record

India and the West Indies have met 27 times in T20Is. With 17 wins and nine losses, India presently has the upper hand. Furthermore, in the bilateral series, India won six times, while the West Indies won three times.

IND vs WI 2nd T20 Confirmed Playing XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs WI 3rd T20 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips

Keeper – Nicholas Pooan (vc), Ishan Kishan

Batters – Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd

Also Read: 'Rahul Dravid not the coach India is looking for in T20Is': Parthiv Patel minces no words

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction today match: Fantasy Cricket Tips

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (c), Ishan Kishan

Batters – Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma (vc), Brandon King

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Romario Shepherd

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Pitch report

The Providence Stadium has a surface that is conducive to batting and should help the batters once more. In the second half of the game, pacers might benefit while spinners might be useful in the middle overs.

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Weather report

The temperature is 28°C, and there is an 83% humidity level, according to the current meteorological conditions. The possibility of precipitation is 20%, and the wind speed is 21 km/hr.