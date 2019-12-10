Ind Vs WI 3rd T20I: How To Buy Tickets For The Upcoming Game In Mumbai? Here's Your Guide

India lost the second T20I on Sunday against the West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram by 8 wickets to squander their early lead in the series. The two teams will now face each other in the series-deciding third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 11. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

That will be all from the 2nd T20I. 1-1 and the stage is set for the decider in Mumbai #TeamIndia #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tbt5RwYl9c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Ind vs WI 2019: Tour schedule and summary

West Indies cricket team are currently on a tour to India for three ODIs and three T20Is. Riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94, India won the opening tie by six wickets. West Indies bounced back in the second game to square the series 1-1. The upcoming third T20I will then be followed by a three-match ODI series starting from December 15. Check out the full schedule for the remaining fixtures down below.

· December 11 - 3rd T20I - Ind vs WI - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

· December 15 - 1st ODI - Ind vs WI - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - 2:00 PM IST

· December 18 - 2nd ODI - Ind vs WI - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 2:00 PM IST

· December 22 - 3rd ODI - Ind vs WI - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 2:00 PM IST

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Ind vs WI 2019: India’s squad

Ahead of the series, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left leg and was replaced by Sanju Samson from the T20 squad. Dhawan is expected to recover in time for the ODIs. Check out India’s squad for both series.

T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI third T20I: How to get tickets

The tickets for the Mumbai game at the Wankhede are being sold on Insider, which is a part of BCCI's top sponsor, Paytm. The tickets are on sale now and the interested parties can register themselves on the website. Ticket prices range from Rs. 600-2400 depending on the preferred stand. One can also sign up for the same on this link.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari