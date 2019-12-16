Ind Vs WI: Aakash Chopra Likens Ravindra Jadeja's Run Out To Steve Smith's 'Brainfade'

West Indies were successful in chasing down India’s 288-run target in the first ODI between the two teams on Sunday. However, the match was not without its fair share of on-field drama. All hell broke loose during the 48th over of the Indian innings when Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged 'run out' in a controversial manner. Batting first, Team India recovered with crucial fifties from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer after early setbacks.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja then joined forces to stretch India’s total by batting through their allotted overs. Later, Jadhav mistimed one to hole out at long-on with India at 269-6 in 47.3 overs. Just one ball after their partnership was broken, Jadeja jammed one to midwicket to take a quick single. The drama unfolded when replays suggested that the left-hander was found short of the crease.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Ind vs WI: Aakash Chopra on Kieron Pollard’s 'brainfade' moment

The umpire did not go upstairs at first but upon seeing the replay, West Indies players decided to appeal. Asking an on-field umpire to go upstairs after checking the replays left the Indian captain Virat Kohli fuming. Indian commentator Aakash Chopra immediately took to Twitter to address the incident and compared it with the infamous 'brainfade' moment in 2017 featuring ex-Australia captain Steve Smith in a Test match in Bengaluru. Check out the tweet by Aakash Chopra down below.

Jadeja run-out.

Umpire gave it not-out. Pollard was told by someone from the dressing room that it was OUT. He insisted that the on-field umpire heads upstairs for help. OUT was given OUT. But does the end justify the means?? How’s it different from the Smith #brainfade moment? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 15, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

In 2017, Smith was accused of taking help from the dressing room to opt for the Decision Review System (DRS) on his dismissal. He later admitted to having looked for assistance and later apologised for the same. Regarding the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was adamant about the fact that the right decision was made.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari