IND Vs WI: Ex-India Opener Has A Surprising Reaction To Ravindra Jadeja Not Scoring A Ton

On Day 2 of the second Test match between West Indies and India at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Ravindra Jadeja completed his 19th Test half-century. During the fifth-wicket partnership, he batted alongside former captain Virat Kohli, and together they built a massive 159-run stand before Jadeja was dismissed in the 104th over of India's first innings. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, amassed a total of 438 runs before the end of Day 2, while the home side reached 86/1 in their response.

Kohli and Jadeja’s partnership took India to 438 runs in the first innings

Virat Kohli 121 runs off 206 balls, registering his 29th Test century for India

Ravindra Jadeja scored 61 runs off 152 balls after reaching his 19th half-century

‘I was feeling that he is all set for scoring a century’: Ex-India opener on Jadeja

While Virat Kohli perished for 121 runs on Day 2 of the West Indies vs India 2nd Test match, Ravindra Jadeja walked back into the dugout after a few overs on 61 runs. The star-allrounder was dismissed by Kemar Roach in the 104th over, to a wide delivery outside the off-stump after West Indies benefited from a successful DRS review. Although the DRS call landed in controversy due to a glitch in replays during the review, the decision was deemed right.

While Jadeja was expected to complete his fourth Test century, his dismissal on 61 runs received notable reactions from the cricketing world. Former India opener Aakash Chopra was one of the big names who expressed surprise at Jadeja’s failure to convert his knock into a century. Chopra spoke about Jadeja in the latest video shared on his YouTube channel.

"Surprised he didn't score a century"

“Ravindra Jadeja was there with Virat Kohli. I was slightly surprised he didn't score a century here but I was feeling that he is all set for scoring a century. Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant if you see his performances in the last two years. He is second-best in the list of batters in terms of average at No. 6 or lower. We are not even talking about the wickets,” said Chopra.

Meanwhile, West Indies closed Day 2’s play on 86/1 after Jadeja provided the first breakthrough to India by sending back Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 33 runs.