IND Vs WI: Not Even A Single Indian Cricket Fan Is Happy With Team India's New Test Jersey

The Indian Cricket Team are set to make their first-ever appearance after losing the ICC World Test Championship final to Australia last month. Now, as the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup are near, the team will face West Indies in a bilateral series starting on Wednesday in Dominica. The day before the 1st Test against Windies, Rohit Sharma posted the new jersey for IND vs WI through a selfie on his Instagram story, after the headshots of Indian players surfaced online.

Fans change their views on the Team India jersey before the IND vs WI series

Fans were happy with Team India’s jersey in the WTC Final, especially since the team name was on the front as opposed to the prior custom of the principal shirt sponsor. Dream11 has acquired the rights to serve as the new shirt sponsor for the group. Online images of players wearing the new jerseys have surfaced, and disappointed fans have commented on the modification.

The modified jersey has been worn by several of the Indian team's players in photos that have been circulating on Twitter. The team's captain, Rohit Sharma made it almost official after uploading a selfie wearing it on his Instagram stories. Many supporters are unhappy with the new India Test jersey as the team name that was featured on the shirt during the WTC final has been replaced with the Dream11.

(Rohit Sharma in new India Test jersey for India vs West Indies, Image-Instagram (@rohitsharma45))

Lets take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter of the new jersey:

Ye dream 11 kahin aur nahi likh sakte the ? — Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) July 11, 2023

India vs West Indies series will include two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is. India will be preparing well and will be hoping to break their ICC trophy drought later this year. The last time India won an ICC trophy was under MS Dhoni's guidance as they won ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. However, they will be concentrating on the IND vs WI series first. Following the WI's recent elimination from the ICC World Cup qualifiers, which resulted in their first absence from the men's ODI World Cup since 1975, they entered this series.