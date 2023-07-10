Virat Kohli Relaxes By The Caribbean Seaside, Shares Picturesque Picture Ahead Of 1st Test

Team India is set to take on the West Indies in a bilateral series which will be starting this Wednesday as a preparation for the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023 later this year along with the new cycle of WTC. The former captain, Virat Kohli, was seen refreshing himself with nature after having an intense lower body workout.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli has 8479 runs in Test cricket so far in 109 matches

Virat Kohli has scored 12898 runs in one-day cricket in 274 matches

Kohli made his first Test debut for India in the IND vs WI 2011

Virat Kohli chills by the Caribbean islands before India vs West Indies

Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer, appears to be having a great time on the picturesque Caribbean islands. Kohli recently uploaded a compelling photograph on social media, thrilling his admirers with a magnificent snapshot captured in the West Indies.

Kohli emanated comfort as he welcomed the beautiful natural beauty surrounding him, dressed in a sleek black sleeveless T-shirt, earth-toned shorts, and a contemporary bucket hat. Within minutes of being uploaded, the shot drew a lot of attention and engagement.

On Instagram, the Indian cricketer expressed his passion for nature, while before that, he revealed details about his demanding workout programme as he posted a video of two slides where he is seen working on his hamstrings to build his lower body strength in order to run faster and avoid injuries. Kohli highlighted his constant devotion to improving his lower body strength over an astonishing eight-year span through a series of training pictures. This unwavering commitment to physical fitness has propelled Kohli to the rank of one of the world's fittest cricketers.

Interesting Fact: India vs West Indies

The first Test match of India's tour of the West Indies will take place in Dominica from July 12 to July 16. This will be just the sixth Test to be staged at Windsor Park, and the first since 2017.

It's interesting to note that the first Test match played in Dominica in July 2011 also featured India and the West Indies. Only Virat Kohli remains with the team for the forthcoming Test among the members of that Indian group. Kohli is not the only member of the 2011 team that is now on the roster, though. The current head coach of India, Rahul Dravid, was a senior player on that team, and Kohli recognised this fact in a statement on his social media pages.