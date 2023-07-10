Virat Kohli's Latest Post With Rahul Dravid Shows Amazing Evolution Of Both India Legends

This Wednesday marks the commencement of a bilateral series between Team India and the West Indies in preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup, which will both be held later this year, and the next WTC cycle. Virat Kohli, the former captain, remembered a memorable encounter with Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian team.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2011

Rahul Dravid made his last Test appearance against Australia in 2012

Rahul Dravid became the head coach of India's senior squad in 2021

Read More: Virat Kohli Relaxes By The Caribbean Seaside, Shares Picturesque Picture Ahead Of 1st Test

Virat Kohli recalled a big memory with Rahul Dravid ahead of IND vs WI series

The Indian batter Virat Kohli remembers the last time the Indian Cricket Team faced the West Indies in Roseau, Dominica, in 2011. The 12-year-old memory is also a match fact in India vs West Indies, as only one player from that Indian squad is currently playing in the Indian team, and that’s ‘King Kohli’. However, if we look at the players from the 2011 squad that will be present under the name of the Indian Team, they will include the head coach of the team, Rahul Dravid, who stands as the only player with Kohli who was present in the encounter 12 years ago.

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid recently posted a photo on Instagram in which they looked back on their final Test match together in Dominica in 2011. They never anticipated their path would bring them back to the same location in different jobs, Kohli said in his Thanksgiving caption.

After the third and final Test was drawn, India was able to win the Test series 1-0. It was an important turning point for Kohli, who was playing his first Test match. This series served as a pivotal point in his career after he previously won the U19 World Cup and an ODI World Cup. Additionally, it was Rahul Dravid's final Test game in the Caribbean.

Read More: 'Ridiculous': Sunil Gavaskar Comes Down Heavily On English Commentators' Home Crowd Remark

India vs West Indies

India will play two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is during their forthcoming tour, which will be their first since losing to Australia in the World Test Championship Final in 2023. This was India’s second consecutive loss in the WTC Final, as India will be eyeing to end their ICC trophy drought. It was in 2013 when the Indian Cricket Team won the ICC Champions Trophy under the mentorship of MS Dhoni. But before that, they will be focusing on the IND vs WI series. This series comes after the WI’s recent elimination from the ICC World Cup qualifiers, which caused them to miss the men's ODI World Cup for the first time since 1975.