'Very premature to say': Former India captain on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement

Indian cricket has been undergoing a transition period. The upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is to be held in India, could be the last tournament for a number of players. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not been consistent and a number of new faces with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal have been inducted into the squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are considered to be the two best batsmen in limited format

Both players have had their fair share of difficulties

India will open their World Cup campaign against Australia

Anjum Chopra's take on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement

India are considered to be the favourite for the ICC Cricket World Cup. The last time the Men in Blue lifted the World Cup it came on home soil back in 2011. This time also the expectations will be huge and the onus will be on Virat and Rohit to guide the team to ultimate glory.

There have been several rumours about Virat and Rohit's potential retirement, in an exclusive chat with republicworld.com, former Indian Women's team captain Anjum Chopra reiterated that the decisions should totally be left to the player.

(Former Indian Women's captain Anjum Chopra / Image: chopraanjum/Twitter)

"Public opinion does matter, but it is very premature to say that both of them should consider retirement after the ODI World Cup. It has to be the individual's decision when they want to walk away from the game. Both are not that old and this decision should solely come from them and how they feel that their bodies are responding."

Anjum Chopra also provided her inputs on MS Dhoni

She further added, "This current Indian team has many match-winners, but MS Dhoni's team had more match-winners and a solid leader in him. Even Rohit Sharma is a phenomenal leader, but MS Dhoni's team had more match-winners in the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar. If you see the 2011 World Cup final, Gautam Gambhir put up a match-winning performance, of course, MS was at the other end."

It could be Rohit Sharma's final World Cup but Virat Kohli is likely to play at least another ICC event.