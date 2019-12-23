Ind Vs WI: Harsha Bhogle Responds To Fans Criticising Him For Speaking To Jadeja In Hindi

Team India pulled off a stunning run-chase against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium to pocket the three-match series 2-1. India’s second-innings effort was fuelled by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Each of the top three batsmen slammed half-centuries. Amidst the blazing knocks by the top-order, the ‘Men in Blue’ also found unlikely heroes in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur. The two batsmen played their part in the run-chase by forming a match-winning alliance in the end.

T20I series ✅

ODI series ✅



Early X-mas presents for the fans as India end 2019 on a high.#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/0pevT671RF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Ind vs WI: Harsha Bhogle calms down fans after criticism over speaking in Hindi with Ravindra Jadeja

In the post-match interview, cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle did a little Q&A session with both Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja. While Bhogle was speaking with Thakur in English, he immediately switched to Hindi while asking questions with Jadeja. Initially, the all-rounder also gave his replies in Hindi. However, sometime later, Jadeja started answering in English. When Harsha Bhogle realised that the cricketer is comfortable speaking in English, the commentator also switched to the same language accordingly.

After seeing their post-match conversation, Indian cricket fans took to Twitter and flooded Harsha Bhogle’s account with a barrage of questions. Bhogle drew much flak from the fans as they criticised him for speaking with Jadeja in Hindi. To avoid any controversy, even Harsha Bhogle took to the micro-blogging site and responded them with the reasons that prompted him to speak in Hindi. Check out Harsha Bhogle’s tweet down below.

Okay, since I have been flooded with responses on this.... In a post match presentation, you always go in the language the player is most comfortable in. I've known Jadeja for 10 yrs now and so began in his language. The moment he indicated he was good to go in English, I shifted — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 22, 2019

