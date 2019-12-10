Ind Vs WI: Hayden Walsh Reveals His Father's Identity, Who Is NOT A Legendary Fast Bowler

West Indies bowler Hayden Walsh, who starred for the national cricket team in the second T20I against India, has had a difficult time reminding people that he is not the progeny of former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh. But after an impactful performance on Sunday, the 27-year-old leg-spinner is confident that he will now be able to carve an identity of his own. Walsh's figures of 2-28 in 4 overs in the Thiruvanthapuram T20I won him a lot of praise and could also make him an attractive buy at the IPL 2020 Auction.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara Picks 2 Indian Batsmen Who Can Break His 400* Record, Here Are His Choices

Courtney Walsh is not my father: Hayden Walsh

After the match, Walsh said that when he was playing in the Canada T20 league early this year, someone called him Courtney Walsh. He informed the person promptly that the legendary West Indian pacer is not his father and added that now they will recognise him and know that his actual father was Albert Walsh. Hayden Walsh bamboozled Shivam Dube, who was hitting all the Windies bowlers with a loopy googly outside the off-stump, a trait he had developed bowling to southpaws like Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran. He was ecstatic as he was finally finding his feet in international cricket.

ALSO READ | India West Indies 2nd T20I: Match Report, Highlights And Player Ratings

Hayden said that it had been like a roller-coaster ride for him. He added that he had been working hard trying to find his way to the top into international cricket. He was overjoyed with the fact that he was there and performing for the team. He credited his consistent show in the Caribbean Premier League as one of the reasons for his success and added that the performances there might have caught the national selectors' eye. The leg-spinner said that he wouldn’t mind IPL scouts taking note of his performances but his primary goal now was to help the Windies to win the series. Meanwhile, West Indies beat India comprehensively by 8 wickets in the second T20I to draw level in the three-match series in Thiruvanthapuram. The series now moves to Mumbai for the final T20I on Wednesday, December 11.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Loses His Cool Over 'MS Dhoni' Crowd Chants As Rishabh Pant Drops Catch