India West Indies 2nd T20I: Match Report, Highlights And Player Ratings

West Indies beat India comprehensively by 8 wickets to draw level in the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. Chasing 171, Windies openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis began meticulously before launching an assault on the Indian spinners. The series now moves to Mumbai for the final T20I on Wednesday, December 11.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Ticks Kesrick Williams Off His Notebook; Netizens Go Berserk

Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer stars in West Indies' win

Evin Lewis played the aggressor's role in the opening partnership as the southpaw went on to score 40 off 35 before getting stumped off Washington Sundar’s bowling. Shimron Hetmyer joined Lendl Simmons at the crease and the former started from where he had left off in Hyderabad. In his cameo of 23 from 14 balls, he hit three maximums. Hetmyer hit two consecutive sixes off Ravindra Jadeja but failed to get a third as Indian skipper Virat Kohli grabbed a sensational catch to dismiss the left-hander.

That will be all from the 2nd T20I. 1-1 and the stage is set for the decider in Mumbai #TeamIndia #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tbt5RwYl9c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2019

Simmons held one end and kept the scoreboard ticking. Nicholas Pooran, who was returning from a ban, also started displaying his range of shots as the duo stitched a 61-run partnership from just 29 balls to see West Indies home. Simmons scored an unbeaten 67 off 45 (four fours, four sixes) and Pooran hit a quickfire 38 off 18 balls (four fours, two sixes).

Earlier, on the back of Shivam Dube's belligerent fifty and a cameo by Rishabh Pant, India managed to post a competitive total on a slightly sluggish wicket in Thiruvananthapuram. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Kohli failed to fire, but it was the two young left-handers who gave India some respectability. After conceding more than 90 runs in the initial 10 overs of the innings, it was a good comeback by Windies to pull things back and restrict India to 170. Walsh and Williams bagged two wickets each, whereas Cottrell executed his variations smartly towards the end.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: Bangladesh Keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim Declines IPL Offer

India vs West Indies player ratings

India:

Lokesh Rahul – Rating ‘C’

Rohit Sharma- – Rating ‘C’

Virat Kohli – Rating ‘B’

Shreyas Iyer – Rating ‘C’

Rishabh Pant – Rating ‘A’

Shivam Dube – Rating ‘A’

Ravindra Jadeja – Rating ‘B’

Washington Sundar – Rating ‘B’

Deepak Chahar – Rating ‘C’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating ‘C’

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating ‘C’

ALSO READ | David Warner Brags About Meeting Brian Lara Post 335*, Bullish Over Breaking His Record

West Indies:

Lendl Simmon – Rating ‘A+’

Evin Lewis – Rating ‘A’

Shimron Hetmyer – Rating ‘A’

Nicholas Pooran – Rating ‘A’

Brandon King – Rating 'N/A'

Kieron Pollard – Rating 'B'

Jason Holder – Rating 'B'

Hayden Walsh – Rating ‘A’

Sheldon Cottrell – Rating ‘A’

Kesrick Williams – Rating ‘A’

Khary Pierre – Rating ‘A’

ALSO READ | Australia And India To Play 2 Day-Night Tests In 2020? Sourav Ganguly, CA To Discuss Soon