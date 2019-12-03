Ind Vs WI: Which Indian Cricketer Has The Most Female Fan Following? Here Is The Answer

Indian cricketers are unarguably the most followed in the world. The fans of Indian players have been known for going to extreme lengths for meeting their favourite stars. A leading Indian media daily on Tuesday reported that the BCCI phone line gets constantly flooded with calls by fans requesting to meet their favourite cricketers.

India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest



India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin 😎😎@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fY50Jh0XsP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Indian cricketer with the most female fan following

Fans are extremely keen on gaining personal contact details of top cricketers from the BCCI phone line. According to Bernard Fernandes, the BCCI's receptionist who quit recently after 15 years of service, claimed that female cricket fans also call up BCCI landline, sometimes even demanding and not just requesting to either talk or meet their favourite stars. He said that among the likes of veteran Indian players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it was Karnataka batsman KL Rahul, whose contact number was the most sought out by female fans.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The revelation comes as sort of a surprise as Rahul was accused earlier this year of talking derogatorily on women on a leading Indian talk show and was suspended for the same alongside all-rounder and close friend Hardik Pandya by the BCCI. The middle-order batsman plays for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL and is battling to be a regular in the Indian national side in all three formats of the game. Fernandes also revealed that many fans call up to speak to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as well. While MS Dhoni's popularity in the south remains intact due to Chennai Super Kings as many fans have been known to call up, wanting to ask him 'Not to retire'.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Meanwhile, India is all set to host West Indies in the upcoming limited-overs series. West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The first of the three T20Is will be played on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



More details here - https://t.co/V5fixR8uoH pic.twitter.com/oBsaxVXWAz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari