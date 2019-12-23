Ind Vs WI: Irfan Pathan Left In Awe Of Kings XI Punjab's Rising Batting Superstar

India defeated West Indies by 4 wickets at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday to pocket the 3-match series 2-1. Even though the visitors lost both their limited-overs series in India by identical margins (1-2), West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran managed to impress one and all by delivering consistent performances throughout the tour. For that matter, Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan was left in awe upon witnessing Pooran’s multiple blitzkriegs in India.

This #nicholaspooran is a special talent. Hope he goes long way... #WestIndies cricket — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 22, 2019

Ind vs WI: Irfan Pathan hails Nicholas Pooran as 'special talent'

In the series-deciding ODI at Cuttack, Nicholas Pooran clobbered the Indian bowlers all over the park on his way to an impressive 64-ball 89. His innings was comprised of 10 fours and three sixes. However, his sparkling knock was not enough for the West Indies as the hosts overhauled the visitors' target with 8 balls to spare. After his knock, Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and appreciated the left-hander’s efforts. In his tweet, Irfan Pathan described Nicholas Pooran as a ‘special talent’ and ‘hoped’ the cricketer has a long journey ahead.

Ind vs WI 2019: Nicholas Pooran’s adventurous tour

Prior to his latest swashbuckling knock, Nicholas Pooran also remained not out at 29 in a match-winning run-chase in the first ODI. He backed up his performance with another exhilarating inning in the second game of the series. The left-hander struck 6 fours and 6 sixes respectively in his 47-ball 75 at Vishakhapatnam. In all, Pooran scored 193 runs across 3 ODI innings of the series.

Nicholas Pooran in the IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran was recently retained by Kings XI Punjab for ₹4.2 crore. He made his IPL debut for the Kings XI in the 2019 edition and was one of the standout performers for the franchise. He scored runs at a staggering strike-rate of 157 and provided late flourishes to the Kings XI total by batting down the order.

