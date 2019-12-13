Ind Vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah To Show Fitness By Bowling Against Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently sidelined with a lower back injury, is set to be bowl in the nets when India head to Visakhapatnam for the second ODI of the series against West Indies. He will train with the Men in Blue as the team management is keeping an eye on his recovery. Bumrah has recently undergone rehabilitation for the stress fracture he has had in his back.

Jasprit Bumrah to train in nets with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

According to IANS, Bumrah will be bowling to India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma to test his back as the training team led by Nitin Patel believe that he has recovered from the injury. The report claims that Jasprit Bumrah will be joining the team in the nets in Vizag and his back will be tested as he will go full throttle against the world's best batsmen like Kohli and Rohit. It added that one can't really have a better test than having a go against the best in business.

It went on to say that the team management has been very particular about injury management and that is why this process has been put in place. Bumrah vs Kohli and Rohit will be an interesting battle in the nets for sure. India will be hosting both Sri Lanka and Australia in January before touring New Zealand which consists of two Tests, three-ODIs and five T20Is and the team will want the pacer to be 100% fit.

Jasprit Bumrah is an integral part of the Indian team

Bumrah is an integral part of the Indian set-up and the Indian team management don't wish to take any chance with his recovery post the stress fracture on his back and that is why he was sent to the UK for consultation. The pacer could be brought back into the team for the ODI series against Australia as the management might not want to rush him for the Sri Lanka series in the first week of January. India play Australia in the first ODI on January 14 in Mumbai.

