Jasprit Bumrah Turns 26: Top 3 Posts Of The Cricketer Showing Love For His Mother Daljit

The struggle that goes into making it as a top-level cricketer in a country with the abundance of talent that India possesses, is never easy and often requires a lot of sacrifice and hard work, not just from players but their families too. Such has been the case with Jasprit Bumrah too. The pacer has had to toil tremendously to become one of India’s frontline pacers.

However, if it was not for the support from his family, it might not have been possible. Bumrah is said to be very close to his mother Daljit Bumrah, who has played a crucial role in the pacer's emergence at the top level. He has time and again shown his love for her through his posts on social media. Let's have a look at the top 3 posts of the birthday boy on her.

Jasprit Bumrah: Top 3 posts for his mother

1. Bumrah's sweet message for mom on her retirement

His mother, who worked as a school teacher, retired from work life and the pacer posted a picture dedicated to her, which made it clear that how grateful he was for all she did for him. He captioned the photo "Mom you have worked really hard all your life, you've done it for us. From a teacher to a principal, now you are retiring. You've had such a successful career and we're proud of you. Now it's time for us to take care of you. Put your feet up and relax mom. We love you”.

2. Children's Day post

On the occasion of Children's Day, Bumrah shared a picture from his childhood along with his mom to commemorate the day. In the photo, he called his hair messy and his mom a constant by his side. The 26-year old captioned the photo "The hair was messier then but my mother being by my side is constant. Wishing you all a happy Children's Day. #Childrensday2019"

3. Birthday wishes for mom

Bumrah wished his mom in this sweet post in which he wrote about her love. He captioned the photo "A mother’s love is powerful and magical, it makes you feel invincible and makes you believe you can reach for the impossible. And I consider myself immensely lucky because I received that love two times over, from these two wonderful, strong & beautiful ladies.

Happy birthday mummy and maasi!"

