Ind Vs WI: Ravichandran Ashwin Calls THIS Former KXIP Teammate 'special' After 2nd T20I

West Indies defeated India by 8 wickets at Thiruvananthapuram to level the three-match T20I series 1-1. The visitors' wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran played a match-winning unbeaten knock to turbocharge West Indies' run-chase. Pooran scored 38 not out from just 18 balls and put on a crucial 61-run stand with opener Lendl Simmons.

This guy Pooran 🤷🏼‍♂️.. ( special ) — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 8, 2019

Ind vs WI: Ravichandran Ashwin praises Nicholas Pooran after the 2nd T20I

His innings was laced with four boundaries and two sixes as he enabled West Indies to knock over India’s target with 9 balls to spare. Opening batsman Simmons also played his part with67* from just 45 balls. Nicholas Pooran’s 18-ball effort earned him special praise from veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Both R Ashwin and Nicholas Pooran represented Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 where the former served as the skipper. To acknowledge Pooran’s fireworks, Ashwin took to Twitter immediately after West Indies completed their run-chase. In the caption, Ashwin described his match-winning knock as “special” and appreciated his former teammate at Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran was recently retained by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata. However, Pooran's former skipper at the franchise, Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals during the recently concluded trading window. The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1. Team India will now face West Indies in the series-deciding third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. The upcoming T20I in Mumbai will then be followed by a three-match ODI series from December 15.

