Ind Vs WI, 3rd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Game-changing Advice Given To Shardul Thakur

The Indian cricket team overhauled West Indies target of 316 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in Sunday to pocket the 3-match series 2-1. India’s run-chase was fuelled by sparkling half-centuries of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. Amidst the blazing knocks in the evening by the two batting stars, 28-year-old Shardul Thakur also played his hand with a match-winning cameo at the end.

It’s 2-1 India! Virat Kohli and Co. beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI to cap off 2019 with a series win. 👏👏👌👌#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/fJpP37tEBJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Ind vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja reveals game-changing advice he gave to Shardul Thakur

India pacer Shardul Thakur came into bat after Virat Kohli was cleaned up by Keemo Paul for 85. At 286-6, both Thakur and Jadeja formed an unbeaten 30-run stand to see India through to their run-chase. When Thakur arrived at the crease, Jadeja gave him a piece of valuable advice, which eventually turned out to be a match-winning one.

Jadeja told Thakur that the wicket was playing nicely and the ball was coming on to the bat. He advised him to play till the last ball and to treat every ball on its merit. The advice reaped dividends as Thakur slammed a 6-ball 17* against the visitors. His short stay at the crease resulted in an Indian win with 8 balls to spare and 4 wickets still in hand. The win enabled the hosts take the series 2-1 as the ‘Men in Blue’ registered their 10th straight ODI series win over the West Indies. Earlier in the day, both Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur also accounted for a wicket each. Thakur dismissed dangerous Nicholas Pooran while Jadeja took the prized scalp of opening batsman Evin Lewis.

T20I series ✅

ODI series ✅



Early X-mas presents for the fans as India end 2019 on a high.#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/0pevT671RF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

