Ind Vs WI: Shai Hope Proud Of Overcoming Inevitable Chennai Cramps To Pull Off Rare Chase

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope hit his 8th ODI ton on Sunday to give the visitors a well-deserved win over India in the first ODI of the 3-match series in Chennai. After a marathon ton, Hope revealed that he had to bat his way through cramps to guide his team to the finish line. Hope's 218-run second-wicket stand with Shimron Hetmyer was instrumental in taking the game away from India.

Ind vs WI 1st ODI: Shai Hope batted through cramps

Shai Hope remained unbeaten at 102 from 151 balls as West Indies chased down India’s 288-run target. After the game, Hope revealed that he was batting under cramps. While speaking to commentator Harsha Bhogle after the game, Shai Hope said that he wanted to stay at the crease for as long as possible. In spite of cramping up, the right-hander added that batting deep was crucial for the team’s chances. Chennai has been renowned for making batsmen suffer from cramps due to its oppressive heat, making top batsmen in the game such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Dean Jones struggle in the past in some of their matches.

He also appreciated his batting partner Shimron Hetmyer’s effort. Hetmyer scored a quick-fire 139 from 106 balls and struck 11 boundaries and 7 sixes in the innings. According to Hope, Hetmyer’s effortless hits made batting look easy and it also took the pressure off him.

#INDvWI A Century each to take us over the line!💯💯 @SHetmyer took the Man of the Match award & @shaidhope receive the GameChanger award! Great finish boys!👏🏽 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/0QIpZ9brui — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 15, 2019

Hope added that usually when the duo bats, he acts as an aggressor while Hetmyer sticks around the crease. West Indies' 8-wicket victory gives them a 1-0 lead in the series. The ODI action will now continue with the upcoming second game at the VDCA Stadium on December 18.

