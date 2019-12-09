Ind Vs WI: Shivam Dube Credits THIS Mumbai Teammate For His Success In 2nd T20I At No.3

India lost the second match of the three-match T20I series to West Indies by 8 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The recent defeat also squandered India’s early 1-0 lead as the series is now levelled at 1-1. Amidst India’s defeat, captain Virat Kohli’s move to promote Shivam Dube up the order reaped dividends as the 26-year old smashed his maiden T20I fifty.

FIFTY!@IamShivamDube got promoted to No.3 in the batting order and he makes it count. He brings up his maiden T20I half-century off 27 deliveries 👏🙌#INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Ul2P18973n — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI: Shivam Dube credits Rohit Sharma for his T20I success

While speaking with a leading Indian online portal, Shivam Dube admitted that he was nervous while coming into bat. But some words of encouragement by veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma calmed him down before the proceedings. Both Rohit and Dube represent Mumbai in the domestic circuit. According to Dube, the Indian vice-captain advised him to play his natural game which would allow him to settle into his innings.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Sharma’s advice to Shivam Dube worked as the young left-hander went on to smash his maiden international half-century. Dube was eventually for 54 from just 30 balls and his innings included three fours and four sixes. He also hit three back-to-back sixes off Kieron Pollard during the 9th over of the Indian innings.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1. India will now face West Indies in the series-deciding third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium. The upcoming T20I in Mumbai will then be followed by a three-match ODI series from December 15.

That will be all from the 2nd T20I. 1-1 and the stage is set for the decider in Mumbai #TeamIndia #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tbt5RwYl9c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari