IND Vs WI T20 Tickets: How To Buy Tickets For The Mumbai Game?

After the current Test match between India and Bangladesh is complete, Team India goes blue as the Windies visit the country in December. The West Indies series will have three T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 6 in Mumbai.

Tour Schedule

December 6 - 1st T20I - India vs. West Indies - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

December 8 - 2nd T20I - India vs. West Indies - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuramn - 7:00 PM IST

December 11 - 3rd T20I - India vs. West Indies - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - 7:00 PM IST

December 15 - 1st ODI - India vs. West Indies - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - 2:00 PM IST

2nd ODI - India vs. West Indies - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam - 2:00 PM IST

3rd ODI - India vs. West Indies - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack - 2:00 PM IST

India's squad

The BCCI recently announced the squad for the T20Is and the ODIs. The squad received a lot of backlash on social media because of Rishabh Pant being picked ahead of Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper of the team. Samson has scored consistently in domestic cricket but he has not gotten a chance in Team India even after Rishabh Pant's poor performances. Here are the squads for both the series.

T20I:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ODI:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

How to get tickets?

The tickets for the Mumbai game are being sold on Insider. The tickets are not on sale yet but interested buyers can register themselves on the website to receive first notifications when they go live. One can sign up for the tickets on this link. The BCCI is also expected to announce the date on which the Wankhede Stadium will open their box office for fans to go to the ground to buy their tickets.

