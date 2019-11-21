Sana Mir Announces Shock, Indefinite Break From International Women's Cricket

Former captain Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir on Wednesday announced her decision to take a break from international cricket. The off-spinner will miss the matches against England in December. Mir’s break also put her participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in early 2020 in jeopardy.

Sana Mir takes a break from international cricket

Sana Mir is currently ranked 5th in the women’s ODI ranking for bowlers, while she’s at No.9 in the list of all-rounders. The 33-year-old in a statement on Wednesday said that she’s taking a break to reset her future objectives and targets. Mir has not mentioned a time span for her break and will miss next months’ ICC Women’s Championship ODIs against England and also the subsequent T20Is.

Former 🇵🇰 women's team captain Sana Mir has announced indefinite break from international cricket.



Sana Mir: "I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets"

“I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month’s series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets," Mir said in a press conference. “My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women’s team in the series against England and I am sure they’ll produce their best cricket,” she added.

Sana Mir: One of Pakistan's finest

Sana Mir has played 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is for Pakistan. She has picked up 151 wickets in ODIs while pocketing another 89 wickets in T20Is. She was the first Pakistani women's cricketer to be atop the women's' bowling charts. Pakistan are currently 5th on the ICC Women’s Championship table, just a point behind South Africa. Pakistan have a good chance of finishing in the top 4, therefore qualifying directly for the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2021.

