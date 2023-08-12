IND Vs WI T20I Series Weather Forecast For 4th Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport For India?

The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Hardik Pandya will be taking on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match T20I series at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. Windies currently lead the IND vs WI T20I series by a margin of 2-1 and the visitors will aim to continue their winning momentum and level the series.

Team India won the third India vs West Indies T20I match by a margin of seven wickets

The fourth and the fifth IND vs WI T20I matches will be played in Florida

As per the recent weather report, there are heavy chances of rain in Florida during the fourth IND vs WI T20I match

How is the weather in Florida?

As per the recent weather report by AccuWeather, there are heavy chances of rain and thunderstorms during the India vs West Indies' fourth T20I match. As per the weather forecast agency, the maximum temperature in Florida will be close to 33 degrees Celsius whereas there is a 40 percent chance of rain and the wind speed will be close to 15 to 19 km/h. However, there is a 5 to 8 percent chance of rain from 11 AM to 1 PM EST, whereas the chances of rain will increase to 51 percent post-02 PM EST and the conditions can get worse.

Will the toss play a major part in the fourth IND vs WI 4th T20I match?

The toss will play a major role in India vs West Indies fourth T20I match as out of the 13 T20I matches played at the Central Broward Regional Park so far, 12 teams have won the match batting first. The ground is a batting paradise for teams and the average first innings on the ground have been 219 runs.

The Indian cricket team also has a fabulous record on the ground, as they have managed to win four matches out of the six they have played in Florida and have lost only one. One match was washed out due to rain.