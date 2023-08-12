IND Vs WI 4th T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI 4th T20I In India, UK & USA?

Hardik Pandya and Co. will be stepping on the field in Lauderhill, Florida against West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The Indian team will be high on confidence after their comeback win in the third T20I match and will aim to repeat the same performance in the Central Broward Regional Park.

3 things you need to know

West Indies lead the five-match T20I series by a scoreline of 2-1

Team India has won its last five out of six matches played in Lauderhill, Florida

The T20I series against West Indies is very crucial as the T20 World Cup will take place in the Caribbean and the USA next year

When and where will India vs West Indies 4th T20I match be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and West Indies will be played in the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. The match is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST on August 12, 2023.

How to watch and stream India vs West Indies fourth T20I match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies fourth T20I match on the DD Sports TV channel. The live streaming of the match will be shown on Jio Cinema and FanCode app.

How to watch and stream India vs West Indies fourth T20I match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the India vs West Indies fourth T20I match on the TNT Sports channel. The match in the UK will begin at 3:30 PM BST.

How to watch and stream India vs West Indies fourth T20I match in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the India vs West Indies fourth T20I match on the ESPN Plus app. The match in the US will start at 10:30 AM EST.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Predicted XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy