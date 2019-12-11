Ind Vs WI Third T20I: A Statistical Round-up After India’s Series-clinching Win In Mumbai

India defeated West Indies by 67 runs to pocket the three-match T20I series 2-1. Batting first, the home side posted a colossal 240-3 from their allotted 20 overs. Batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli smashed sparkling half-centuries to propel team India to their third highest total in all T20 internationals. In reply, West Indies' run-chase was halted at 173-8 to hand India a series-clinching victory. The limited-overs tour will now continue with the ODI series starting from December 15 in Chennai. In the aftermath of team India’s win in the series decider, let’s take a look at some of the interesting stats that emerged from their high-scoring encounter.

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I: A statistical round-up

Before the game, only one run separated Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the all-time list of highest run-getters in T20Is. With Rohit Sharma’s 34-ball 71 and an unbeaten 70 off 29 balls by Virat Kohli, the two batting geniuses now share the top spot with 2,633 runs each. However, captain Kohli has taken 26 fewer innings than Sharma to score the exact number of runs.

During the course of the innings, Virat Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score over 1,000 T20I runs in India. Apart from Kohli, only New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have scored more than 1,000 runs in their home country.

Virat Kohli scored 70 not out from just 29 balls to bring up his 24th half-century in T20Is. He also scored his quickest fifty, reaching the mark in just 21 balls.

Rohit Sharma struck five sixes en route to his 71 off 34 balls. When he hit his first maximum of the innings, Rohit Sharma became the first Indian and the third batsmen in the world to hit 400 international sixes across all formats. West Indies' Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi (476) occupy the top two spots. The maverick Indian opener is slowly catching on to them with his own six-hitting spree.

Rohit Sharma also completed 500+ runs against West Indies in international T20Is, becoming the first player in the world to do so.

When Kieron Pollard brought up his 10th run during an impressive 39-ball 68, the West Indian batsman crossed the 1,000 run mark in T20Is. Pollard achieved the feat in his 68th game and is only the fourth West Indian cricketer to score 1,000+ runs in the format.

