Ind Vs WI Third T20I: Game-defining Top Moments From The Mumbai T20I

India defeated West Indies by 67 runs to win the three-match T20I series 2-1. Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma registered impressive half-centuries to help the hosts post a huge total of 240-3 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul also went about his business by scoring 91 from 56 balls. After some fireworks in the middle-overs, West Indies finally squandered their run chase to lose the game and the series. We take a look at some game-defining moments from the series-deciding encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ind vs WI third T20I: Top moments from the high-scoring Mumbai evening

Blitzkrieg start by Indian openers

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a solid opening stand, putting on 135 runs from just 11.4 overs. Their partnership was eventually broken when Rohit Sharma holed out at deep midwicket after scoring 71 from 34 deliveries. Earlier, the two batsmen took India to 72-0 at the end of the powerplay.

Finishing touches by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli turned out to be the difference between 215 and 240-3. The Indian captain smacked the visiting bowlers all over the Wankhede during his 29-ball stay at the crease. The right-hander struck five sixes and one four in India’s final three overs to accumulate 53 runs from the last three overs.

Captain Pollard’s downfall

When the West Indian talisman was at the crease, the visitors were still in with an outside chance of achieving the unthinkable. Kieron Pollard scored 68 runs from 39 balls and his dismissal ended all hopes of a West Indies victory.

ICYMI - 6,6,4 - @ImRo45 goes berserk



Brutal! Rohit Sharma showcasing his class with some incredible hitting off Pierre.



Full video here - https://t.co/tVaeZkwKTZ #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/1ilZLEzCgh — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2019

