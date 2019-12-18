Ind Vs WI: Twitterati Divided As India Picks Shardul Thakur Over Shivam Dube In 2nd ODI

As the Indian team takes on West Indies in the ongoing second ODI at Vishakhapatnam, Indian cricket fans on Twitter were left scratching their heads over a surprise selection in the playing XI. At the time of the toss, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that 28-year old pacer Shardul Thakur will be a part of the squad. Thakur has played 5 ODIs for India since his debut in 2017.

Ind vs WI: Twitterati divided as Virat Kohli picks Shardul Thakur in second ODI

Thakur’s inclusion to the squad left fans divided over the surprise selection. Some fans on social media criticised the selection by saying that all-rounder Shivam Dube should have been given another chance in the playing XI. As team management decided to give Shardul Thakur an opportunity on the field instead of Shivam Dube, check out some of the reactions by fans on Twitter.

Mark my word.. if today india loose then Shardul Thakur will be the reason... #INDvsWI @BCCI @imVkohli I hate this type of selection where you always select few people who never performed good. I think there is few loophole in selection process for few players. — Proud Indian (@IAmProudIndian7) December 18, 2019

Shivam Dube Is A Better Batsman Than Shardul Thakur & Obviously A Better Bowler Than Him. So Why This Change!!! Another Shastri-Kohli Masterclass. #INDvWI — Dinesh Berry (@CricketSpeaks) December 18, 2019

@cricketaakash Aakash Ji, why Shardul Thakur is there in the team ? Why should India invest in such kind of players ! — Sudesh Singhal (@cdfb8c03d2884de) December 18, 2019

Shivam Dube replaced by Shardul Thakur because Virat wanted to add more d̶i̶m̶e̶n̶s̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶i̶t̶y̶ runs to the attack. #INDvWI — Manya (@CSKian716) December 18, 2019

If Bhuvi and bumrah injured than Ishant deserve a chance instead of these IPL players ( Deepak , shardul thakur) ..these both need to play domestic cricket @SGanguly99 @BCCI #INDvsWI — VIKRAM SINGH (@vikramsingha1k1) December 18, 2019

