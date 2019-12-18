The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ind Vs WI: Twitterati Divided As India Picks Shardul Thakur Over Shivam Dube In 2nd ODI

Cricket News

Shardul Thakur replaces Shivam Dube in the second ODI against West Indies while fans took to Twitter to express their reactions over selection choice.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs WI

As the Indian team takes on West Indies in the ongoing second ODI at Vishakhapatnam, Indian cricket fans on Twitter were left scratching their heads over a surprise selection in the playing XI. At the time of the toss, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that 28-year old pacer Shardul Thakur will be a part of the squad. Thakur has played 5 ODIs for India since his debut in 2017.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI: Twitterati divided as Virat Kohli picks Shardul Thakur in second ODI

Thakur’s inclusion to the squad left fans divided over the surprise selection. Some fans on social media criticised the selection by saying that all-rounder Shivam Dube should have been given another chance in the playing XI. As team management decided to give Shardul Thakur an opportunity on the field instead of Shivam Dube, check out some of the reactions by fans on Twitter.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES