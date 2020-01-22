The Debate
Japan Makes ICC Under-19 World Cup Debut Against India After PNG Found Guilty Of Robbery

Cricket News

Japan’s first appearance in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup was made possible only after certain players from Papua New Guinea were found guilty of robbery.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Japan

The Japan Under-19 team suffered a 10-wicket hammering to India Under-19 in their second Group A game of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Batting first, Japan were shot out for just 41 inside 23 overs. In reply, defending champions India Under-19 overhauled their target without breaking a sweat.

Also Read | U-19 World Cup: India Outplay Japan By 10 Wickets In Mismatch

Japan makes ICC Under-19 World Cup debut after their opposition found guilty of robbery

This was Japan’s first-ever appearance in a Cricket World Cup of any format. However, their appearance was made possible only after Papua New Guinea (PNG) were found guilty of robbery. Both teams participated in the qualifiers of the tournament which was held in Sano, Japan a few months ago. Ahead of the qualifying tournament final match, certain players from the PNG were caught shoplifting from few shops in the city. It prompted them to forfeit their final group match of the ICC Under-19 East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifier game.

Also Read | ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Updated Points Table As India Lead Group A

After PNG forfeited the final match against Japan, it was learned that as many as 11 of their players were suspended for the crime. The parents of the players were properly briefed about the incident. According to a statement made by PNG Chief Executive Officer Greg Campbell, the situation was not as bad as people were making it out to be.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Extends Support To U-19 Team India For Ongoing World Cup In South Africa

Also Read | Reigning Champions India Stun Debutants Japan As They Clean Up The Newcomers For Just 41

ICC Under-19 World Cup: Japan-Under 19 schedule

Japan Under-19 will now face Sri Lanka-Under 19 in their final Group A match on January 25. The match is scheduled to be played at the North West University Oval in Potchefstroom and the action will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

Also Read | U-19 Team India's Moving Gesture To Minnows Japan After Crushing Them Wins Fans' Hearts

Also Read | Sri Lanka U-19s Pacer Matheesha Pathirana Shocks India With 175 Km/hr Delivery; Watch Clip

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

