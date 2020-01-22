Japan Makes ICC Under-19 World Cup Debut Against India After PNG Found Guilty Of Robbery

The Japan Under-19 team suffered a 10-wicket hammering to India Under-19 in their second Group A game of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Batting first, Japan were shot out for just 41 inside 23 overs. In reply, defending champions India Under-19 overhauled their target without breaking a sweat.

Japan makes ICC Under-19 World Cup debut after their opposition found guilty of robbery

This was Japan’s first-ever appearance in a Cricket World Cup of any format. However, their appearance was made possible only after Papua New Guinea (PNG) were found guilty of robbery. Both teams participated in the qualifiers of the tournament which was held in Sano, Japan a few months ago. Ahead of the qualifying tournament final match, certain players from the PNG were caught shoplifting from few shops in the city. It prompted them to forfeit their final group match of the ICC Under-19 East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifier game.

After PNG forfeited the final match against Japan, it was learned that as many as 11 of their players were suspended for the crime. The parents of the players were properly briefed about the incident. According to a statement made by PNG Chief Executive Officer Greg Campbell, the situation was not as bad as people were making it out to be.

ICC Under-19 World Cup: Japan-Under 19 schedule

Japan Under-19 will now face Sri Lanka-Under 19 in their final Group A match on January 25. The match is scheduled to be played at the North West University Oval in Potchefstroom and the action will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

India Under 19 beat Japan Under 19 by ten wickets to register their second successive win in #U19CWC. 👏👏



Report 👉👉https://t.co/3kC3CW0DOG#INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/jDlXqWJLfn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

