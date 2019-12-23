India 'A' Take The Mandatory Yo-Yo Test Out Of Their Scheme Of Things: Reports

It has been reported that India 'A' have done away with the Yo-Yo test which is mandatory in order to be a part of the senior national team. In fact, this fitness test was made mandatory by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri and it has borne fruits as the Indian team has now turned into arguably the fittest team in world cricket.

Is the Yo-Yo test no longer mandatory?

While speaking to a news agency, the sources went on to reveal that the Yo-Yo test is clearly not the part of the system despite India 'A' team being clearly seen as the supply chain in the present set-up as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri both cashing in on the players' performances in the A-team before picking the bench. The source then went on to say that the Yo-Yo test is no longer a part of India 'A' team's set-up. It was also mentioned that the test has not been a part of the set-up in the last few months.

The India 'A' team's fielding coach Abhay Sharma said that one should ask the trainers for the know-how of things as it was not their domain and therefore, they do not intervene in their style of functioning. Sharma then added that the trainers prepare specific programmes about which one can get to know about the scheme of things.

BCCI functionary on the issue's seriousness

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) functionary said that the issue is serious which needs to be addressed as soon as possible as fitness is the vital aspect when it comes to the national team's functioning and if the Yo-Yo test is taken out of the equation in the 'A' team, then it so happens that a player from the 'A' team walks into the senior team and is caught off guard.

