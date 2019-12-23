Throwback To Dhoni's Maiden ODI Ton Against Arch-rivals Pakistan In 2005

MS Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Monday. He had made his debut against Bangladesh in 2004 Chattogram. He was run out on the very first ball of his international cricketing career. In the next two matches, he did impress but not in a convincing manner. India then went on to host Pakistan in a home series in March-April 2005. In the first game at Kochi, Dhoni could only manage 3 and it seemed that he would not find a place in the team for the next match. However, the then captain Sourav Ganguly had informed him that he is playing and the rest, as they say, is history.

MS Dhoni scores his maiden ODI ton against Pakistan

In this match, MS Dhoni was promoted up the order at number three after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed early and once he got set, he went all guns blazing after the Pakistani bowlers and took them to the cleaners. He added a 96-run stand along with Virender Sehwag for the second-wicket. The Men In Blue then lost Sehwag and skipper Sourav Ganguly in quick succession. Mahi then went on to add 159 runs for the fourth wicket and in the process also brought up his maiden ODI century. He was dismissed for a 123-ball 148 at a strike rate of 120.32 which included 15 boundaries and four maximums. His blistering knock took India to a mammoth total of 356/9 in their 50 overs.

India register their second win of the series

In reply, Pakistan lost the wicket of hard-hitting Shahid Afridi early, but Abdul Razzaq (88), Mohammad Yusuf (71) and Kamran Akmal (41) gave a ray of hope to the visitors. Nonetheless, the Indian bowlers struck at regular intervals and derailed the momentum of their run chase and in the end, India emerged victorious by 58 runs to win their second straight match in the six-match series. MS Dhoni was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid performance with the bat. This was also his very first 'MOM' award.

