Virat Kohli Lashes Out At Kuldeep Yadav After Kieron Pollard Smashes Him Out Of The Park

India may have won the ODI series on Sunday against the West Indies in Cuttack but left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav had an evening to forget. Yadav was taken to the cleaners by the likes of Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran as their big-hitting display turbo-charged West Indies total to 315-5 in 50 overs. The spinner ended with figures of 0-67 from his 10 overs.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Virat Kohli lashes out at Kuldeep Yadav and here is why

Kuldeep Yadav was seen facing the wrath of the Indian captain Virat Kohli during the 43rd over of the West Indian innings. His full delivery to Pollard was dispatched straight back towards his head for a huge 85 metre six. Kohli then approached the spinner and lashed out at him for apparently not sticking to the plan discussed.

I want to ignore problems like how Kuldeep ignoring Kohli...#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/I92eHV7cIE — Mr.White (@Nandha_00) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Prior to the match, Kuldeep Yadav was just one wicket away from completing 100 ODI wickets. His wicketless spell means that Yadav would now have to wait for another game for achieving the milestone. If the leg-spinner had taken a wicket, Kuldeep Yadav could have become the joint-seventh fastest bowler (in terms of matches) to complete 100 ODI wickets. His teammate Mohammed Shami and New Zealand speedster Trent Boult also completed 100 wickets in their 56th ODI game.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

T20I series ✅

ODI series ✅



Early X-mas presents for the fans as India end 2019 on a high.#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/0pevT671RF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Ind vs WI 2019

Meanwhile, India's batsmen successfully completed the run-chase of 316 with 8 balls to spare. India’s win at the Barabati Stadium means that the ‘Men in Blue’ have now won 10 back-to-back ODI series against the West Indies. The Indian team will now face Sri Lanka at home in January 2020 for their first international assignment of the year, which will be a 3-match T20I series.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium