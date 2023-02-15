The Indian Men's Cricket Team has become the ICC World No. 1 in all three formats of the game. This is the first time India has become the World No. 1 in all three formats at the same time. According to the latest ICC rankings, India is ranked number one in Test, ODI, and T20I with 115, 114, and 267 rating points to its name. South Africa had achieved the feat in 2014.

Team India become world no.1 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

Before the start of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series), Australia was the number one ranked side in the longest format. However, after India defeated the visiting Aussies by innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur last week, Australia dropped down to the second spot, vacating the top position for the Men in Blue.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: David Warner's stories after returning 'Back home' intrigues fans

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli arrives for practice session in swanky Porsche ahead of Delhi Test

India is only the second team in the world to achieve the rare feat of becoming the World No. 1 in all three formats. South Africa, under the captaincy of Hashim Amla in 2014, had become the ICC World No. 1 in all formats. India has now become the second team after South Africa to reach the milestone. India is also the first Asian team to achieve the feat.

Image: bcci.tv