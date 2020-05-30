India-Australia T20I Series Preceding The ICC T20 World Cup Might Be Canceled: Reports

The eagerly awaited India-Australia series is scheduled to get underway with the first of the four-match Test series being played at Gabba in Brisbane on December 3, as per reports. However, it has also been learned that the T20I series which was scheduled to kick off India's tour Down Under might be canceled.

India-Australia T20I series to be canceled?



The two teams were scheduled to lock horns in a three-match T20I series preceding the ICC T20 World Cup. Whereas, the two were then scheduled to lock horns in the iconic Border-Gavaskar Test series post the showpiece event. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Team India is not willing to tour Australia twice a year, given the novel coronavirus situation. It is primarily due to the two weeks isolation norm adopted for every touring team, India is not willing to undergo a two-week isolation for a one-week T20I series.



The three T20Is are scheduled to be played at Brisbane (October 11), Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 14 ), and, at the Adelaide Oval (October 17) respectively. The Indian team might only play the Test and the ODI series as per reports. The fourth and final Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3-7, 2021 after which both teams will compete in three One Day Internationals. The 1st ODI will be played at Perth on January 12 and the last two matches will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney on Jan 15 and, 17 respectively.



All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now. It has also been reported that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November this year might get canceled due to coronavirus fear. An official confirmation regarding the same will be taken by the ICC during their next meeting on June 10.

Maenwhile, ICC on Thursday neither postponed nor taken any call on staging or deferring the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October this year.Following a long 4 hour meeting, ICC deferred all the listed agenda, including the all-important decision to stage or postpone World Cup T20, to its next Board meeting on June 10

