Afghanistan 'looking Forward' To Historic Occasion As Australia Confirm One-off Test

Underdogs Afghanistan breathed a sigh of relief after Australia confirmed the one-off Test against them scheduled to be held in November at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Asian side, who got the Test status in 2017, are looking forward to the historic occasion of facing the number one Test side after Cricket Australia cleared the air of speculations about the Test being called off owing to the fear of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to this, Australia had earlier announced travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to curtail the transmission of the virus. However, Australia unveiled its international schedule for the summer earlier this week, putting an end to all doubts regarding their calendar for the upcoming months.

READ | LSH Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Info

'A relief for us and our fans'

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Lutfullah Stanikzai said that Australia's confirmation of the one-off Test against them came as a relief for both the cricketers and the fans of the minnows, according to a news agency. Stanikzai is of the view that the world post the coronavirus pandemic was not going to be the same but at the same time, things had to move on. Talking about facing the number one Test side in the world, Stanikzai said that it was a historic occasion that the country was looking forward to. Further, the Board's chief executive said that it was a wonderful opportunity for the development of cricket in the country and for its players.

READ | Chetan Sharma Reveals His 'dream Come True' Debut Moment; What Made His Hat-trick Special

CA unveils international schedule

Cricket Australia has announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, CA CEO Kevin Roberts has also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

READ | Khaleel Ahmed Recounts His Journey To Indian Side; Father Wanted Him To Practice Medicine

"While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combating the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21," CA CEO Roberts said in a statement.

READ | CAB Recommends Ban On Use Of Sweat & Saliva In Training Ahead Of Possible Resumption