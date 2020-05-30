Chetan Sharma Reveals His 'dream Come True' Debut Moment; What Made His Hat-trick Special

Chetan Sharma scripted history by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a World Cup in its 4th edition. What made it more memorable was the fact that the pacer got the ball straight through to the stumps in three consecutive deliveries. Having played for India along with the legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and more, Chetan Sharma distinctly remembers some special moments from his career including his debut, the World Cup hat-trick and his most memorable moment with Team India.

READ | SPB Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

'I still remember'

In an exclusive interview with CricketAddictor, Chetan Sharma vividly recalled his 'dream come true' debut Test moment when he bowled out Pakistan's Mohsin Khan in the fifth delivery of his fist over. The veteran pacer admitted that he was more excited for his Test debut than the limited-overs' one and revealed that he had been informed of his debut in the red-ball format one day prior to the game.

READ | Khaleel Ahmed Recounts His Journey To Indian Side; Father Wanted Him To Practice Medicine

Talking about his historic feat of becoming the first cricketer to grab a hat-trick in a World Cup, Chetan Sharma credited a 'bad previous spell' for grabbing three back-to-back wickets. His victims were New Zealand's Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield, with all three clean bowled by Sharma; as he sealed the hat-trick by uprooting Chatfield's leg stump. What made Chetan Sharma's moment even sweeter was the fact that all three deliveries went on to crash on to the stumps, which Sharma believes wouldn't have been possible even without batsman guarding the stumps even if we was at his peak.

READ | David Warner Posts A Throwback Picture Of SRH's 2016 IPL Triumph On This Day 4 Years Ago

The pacer regarded his performance against England in 1986 as his best ever in his international career. Chetan Sharma believes that whatever he has achieved in his Test career would remain special to him. The pacer picked five wickets in the first innings in the match at Lord's and 10 scalps in the second match at Edgbaston. With 16 wickets totally under scalp, Chetan Sharma remarked his visit to England as the most memorable moment with Team India.

READ | CAB Recommends Ban On Use Of Sweat & Saliva In Training Ahead Of Possible Resumption