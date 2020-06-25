India-Australia 'the Pinnacle Series Alongside Ashes'; Lyon Eyes Revenge Versus Kohli & Co

Australia's spin specialist Nathan Lyon equated the upcoming Test series against India to the much-heated Ashes, revealing that he was eyeing revenge against the Men in Blue when the tour Down Under in December. Australia lost the Domain Test series 2-1 to India when Virat Kohli & co conquered the Aussies and scripted history in their tour to Down Under in 2018-19. Nathan Lyon admitted that the home side were outplayed by India on their previous visit and revealed that revenge was pretty much the only thing on his mind when India tour Australia in December for a Test series.

READ | PCB CEO Furious With Mohammad Hafeez For Taking Private COVID-19 Test Without Informing

Lyon equates India vs Australia to Ashes

"You definitely don't like losing games or series while playing for Australia. Obviously, India, a couple of years ago, they outplayed us. So we are looking to have those guys come out here," Lyon told reporters in a video on Cricket Australia's Facebook page. "It's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside Ashes. Obviously, they have got a side full of superstars and it''s going to be an amazing challenge this summer when they get out here."

READ | 'Took Bookies' Approach Too Casually': Shakib Al Hasan Says His Ban Could Have Been Longer

Talking about the resumption of cricket post-COVID, Nathan Lyon said that he will be following West Indies' tour of England in a bio-secure environment very closely. Opining on the ban imposed on the use of saliva on the ball, Lyon said that spinners might be allowed to open the bowling for their sides but hoped that things go back to normal after the pandemic passes. The spinner also revealed that he was enjoying his first winter at home in ten years as cricketing action around the world has been brought to a halt due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Ravi Shastri Responsible For Jasprit Bumrah Getting Test Cricket Opportunity: Bharat Arun

CA unveils international schedule

Cricket Australia announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, ex-CA CEO Kevin Roberts also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

READ | Cricket Webinar Emphasises On Continued Investment And Inclusivity In Women's Sports