Ravi Shastri Responsible For Jasprit Bumrah Getting Test Cricket Opportunity: Bharat Arun

Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as one of the top bowlers in world cricket in the last five years. From being a talented youngster to becoming India's leading prolific wicket-taker across all formats, his rise has been nothing short of spectacular for many. Jasprit Bumrah has taken the international stage by storm after his exploits in the Indian Premier League and the domestic circuit.

Bharat Arun reveals it was Ravi Shastri who batted for Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion in Indian Test team

Over the last five years, Bumrah has redefined fast bowling with his speed, accuracy and economy. Jasprit Bumrah, who was initially looked at as a limited-overs specialist, soon paved his way into the longest format of the game and how. The decision to bring in the Mumbai Indians pacer to the Test team for the tour of South Africa in 2018 had surprised many. However, Jasprit Bumrah proved everyone wrong with stunning bowling performances in South Africa.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that it is very unfair to say that he is the one who picked Jasprit Bumrah for Tests. Arun revealed that it was Ravi Shastri who really wanted Jasprit Bumrah in the side. He added that it was after a match in Kolkata, before the South Africa tour, Ravi Shastri felt that Jasprit Bumrah would be extremely effective.

Arun further said that Ravi Shastri was really impressed with Jasprit Bumrah so he wanted him to call the Mumbai Indians star and tell him that he could be selected for the Test series in South Africa. Arun also said that it was about two months before the South Africa tour that Ravi Shastri wanted him to call up Bumrah and tell him that he was most likely to tour South Africa with the Test team.

Arun revealed that when he spoke to Jasprit Bumrah, he said ‘it was his dream to play in Tests' and added that a lot of people had classified him as an ODI bowler but he in his heart knew he could be a very good Test match bowler. Bumrah also said that he would give anything to be a Test match bowler and would work towards it’. Arun reckoned that it was Ravi Shastri’s idea and Jasprit Bumrah was right up to the challenge.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 14 Tests so far and picked up an impressive 68 wickets at a brilliant average of 20.33. The Mumbai Indians pacer has a five-wicket haul in South Africa, Australia, West Indies as well as England. He also has a Test hat-trick to his name which came against West Indies last year.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVI SHASTRI/JASPRIT BUMRAH INSTAGRAM