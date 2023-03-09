India Batsman Prithvi Shaw Leaves Everyone Guessing With Cryptic Post; 'The Benefits Stop'

23-year-old Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and put out an intriguing post. Shaw put out a quote in his stories, which said that some people will love you according to their needs. It further stated that the loyalty of these people ends when they can’t fetch any benefit.

“Some people will only ‘ove you’ as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop,” the quote read. Shaw’s story was quick to go viral among fans, as they wondered about the reason behind it. Here’s a look at a few of the reactions to Shaw’s Instagram story.

Prithvi shaw reminds me of 5 year back me, I can see how happy he gonna be in next 5 years if he is wise enough. — SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) March 9, 2023

Sadly those are not some there are many!! — Sai Manoj Varma (@Manoj_Tweetin) March 9, 2023

He realized bit late — chirag (@chiragtvasani) March 9, 2023

600 runs IPL loading. Character building up. — Bhargav (@Bhargavmodi619) March 9, 2023

No relation with the team selection. Don’t blow someone’s personal Instagram out of proportion — Ramit Sharma (@sharmaramit) March 9, 2023

Correctly said by @PrithviShaw ,it's the reality of Life. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) March 9, 2023

Experienced long back mate 🙏🏻, that’s y I started to enjoy alone — Manoj🦅 (@TheOrginallll) March 9, 2023

Prithvi Shaw's 'selfie' controversy

This comes weeks after Shaw made headlines for an off-field controversy. The 23-year-old was allegedly attacked for refusing to take a selfie, following an argument with a social media influencer. Sapna Gill and three of her friends were later booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Meanwhile, Gill later filed a complaint against Shaw at the Airport police station on February 20.

Shaw received a call-up to the Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. He made his last international appearance in July 2021, but has scored loads of runs in domestic cricket. He will return to cricketing action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals (DC).