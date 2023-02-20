Last Updated:

India Batsman Sanju Samson's Picture In All Black With Superstar Mohanlal Goes Viral

Sanju Samson, who suffered an injury during the T20I series against Sri Lanka last month, has recovered and is now ready to make a comeback through the IPL.

Sanju Samson

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson on Monday shared a video on social media in which he and actor Mohanlal can be seen twinning in black and looking stylish. Sanju, who is the captain of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team, also uploaded a photo dressed in a black outfit. In his Instagram post, Sanju wrote that life should be celebrated like events.

The Rajasthan Royals team also shared the photo of Sanju in a black outfit on their official Twitter page and referred to him as an "elder brother". Rajasthan Royals also shared a picture of Sanju and actor Mohanlal with a caption that read, "Chettan x Lalettan = Two good!."

Netizens slam BCCI for excluding Sanju from ODI squad vs Australia

Fans were hoping Sanju would be included in the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia, but he was not chosen. Instead, young sensation Ishan Kishan will serve as the wicketkeeper in the three-match ODI series starting March 17.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

