India Batsman Sanju Samson's Picture In All Black With Superstar Mohanlal Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson on Monday shared a video on social media in which he and actor Mohanlal can be seen twinning in black and looking stylish. Sanju, who is the captain of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team, also uploaded a photo dressed in a black outfit. In his Instagram post, Sanju wrote that life should be celebrated like events.

Sanju, who suffered an injury during the T20I series against Sri Lanka last month, has recovered and is now ready to make a comeback through the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Rajasthan Royals team also shared the photo of Sanju in a black outfit on their official Twitter page and referred to him as an "elder brother". Rajasthan Royals also shared a picture of Sanju and actor Mohanlal with a caption that read, "Chettan x Lalettan = Two good!."

Netizens slam BCCI for excluding Sanju from ODI squad vs Australia

Fans were hoping Sanju would be included in the Indian ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia, but he was not chosen. Instead, young sensation Ishan Kishan will serve as the wicketkeeper in the three-match ODI series starting March 17.

Sanju is definitely the better quality player when compared to Ishan Kishan. Look at what happened when Ishan and Sanju played the same conditions. One played defensive, selfish innings, the other tried to save the match. #SanjuSamson #IshanKishan #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/NZnR4UubIx — Candela Education (@CandelaEducati1) February 19, 2023

Sanju Samson Robbed Again 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Ep3rSWvJth — AVI29 🇮🇳 (@SportsLover029) February 19, 2023

Release him to play foreign leagues or even ask him to shift to some other country to pursue international cricket.

Avg of 66 & S/R of 104+ in ODIs, was one of the best attacking batter this Ranji with 14 sixes & 85+ S/R, yet gets brutally sidelined.#SanjuSamson deserves better. pic.twitter.com/U7fGXWtjPU — Amal Sudhakaran (@amal_sachinism) February 19, 2023

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

