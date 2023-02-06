WATCH: Sanju Samson Starts Road To Recovery Post Injury, Shares Intense Training Video

Ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has already begun his road to recovery post the knee injury he sustained in January. The 28-year-old, who has been out of action ever since he suffered his injury following the third India vs Sri Lanka T20I last month, took to his official social media account and shared a video of him undergoing some intense training.

Sanju Samson puts in hard yards during intense training

As seen in the video uploaded by A.T. Rajamani Prabhu, the performance analyst of the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson can be seen putting in the hard yards and performing various exercises to get back to full fitness. While fans would be excited to see the 28-year-old back, the cryptic caption that Prabhu put on Samson's behalf is particularly interesting.

The caption reads, "It is easier to believe a lie that one has heard a thousand times than to believe a fact that one has never heard before." It remains unclear as to what Samson is trying to convey via this caption. With Team India not set to compete in any T20Is in the next few months, it can be assumed that Samson will next directly be seen in IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals' squad for IPL 2023 season

Retained: Sanju Samson (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed Mccoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult

Bought: Jason Holder (Rs. 5.75 crores), Adam Zampa (Rs. 1.50 crores), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 50 lakhs), K.M. Asif (Rs. 30 lakhs), Murugan Ashwin (Rs. 20 lakhs), Abdul P A (Rs. 20 lakhs), Kunal Rathore (Rs. 20 lakhs), Akash Vashisht (Rs. 20 lakhs), Joe Root (Rs. 1 crore)