India Become The New World No.1 Team After Huge 90-run Win Over New Zealand In 3rd ODI

The Indian Men's Cricket Team defeated New Zealand in the third and final match on Tuesday to become the new No. 1 ranked ODI side. India surpassed England at the top of the standings after a 90-run victory over New Zealand in the third ODI in Indore. Prior to the commencement of the series, New Zealand were the world's top-ranked ODI side; however, India delivered the Blackcaps back-to-back defeats in the first two matches, dropping them to second place. With the huge win on Tuesday, India jumped from third to first in the ICC ODI Team rankings chart.

India now have 114 rating points to their name, while England are second with 113 rating points followed by Australia in the third spot. New Zealand, on the other hand, have dropped down to the fourth position with 111 rating points.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Coming back to the match, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field first at the Holkar Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India, forging a massive 212-run partnership. Both batsmen scored a century each to help India cross the 200-run mark without losing a single wicket. This was also the second-highest opening partnership for India in ODI cricket. While Rohit scored 101 off 85 balls, Gill smashed 112 off 78 balls. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli also chipped in with 54 and 36 runs, respectively. India posted a total of 385/9 in 50 overs.

In the second innings, New Zealand were looking good to chase down the target with Devon Conway hitting a brilliant century. However, Conway did not receive much help from the other end as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur played a crucial role in putting constant pressure on the visitors as they picked up three wickets each. After Conway was dismissed for 138 runs by Umran Malik, New Zealand's batting faltered and they were bowled out for 295 runs. Shardul was named the player of the match for his match-winning figures of 3/45 in 6 overs.

