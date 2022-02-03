India Becomes First Nation In Cricket History To Achieve Huge U-19 Record

The India U-19 cricket team earned a massive victory by 96 runs against Australia U-19 in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup and achieved a huge record in U-19 cricket by fixing their place in the finale against England U-19. Having reached the World Cup final, scheduled to be played on February 5, India scripted history by becoming the first-ever team to qualify for four consecutive finals of the coveted tournament. Skipper Yash Dhull’s side is the fourth team, following Priyam Garg’s side in 2020, Prithvi Shaw’s team in 2018, and Ishan Kishan’s team in 2016 to play in the U-19 CWC final.

Out of the last four editions of the tournament, India lifted the trophy in 2018 under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw. Dhull is the skipper of the young Indian team this year and looks promising to pick up the title by defeating England. He led the team from the front against the Aussies on Wednesday as he hit a knock of 110 runs off 110 balls in the first innings of the semi-final.

India's master class against Australia

Dhull and Shaik Rasheed stitched a 200-run stand for the third wicket and set a strong target of 291 runs for the Aussies. Defending the target, the Indian bowlers picked up wickets in regular intervals and bowled out Australia with 194 runs on the board. Vicky Ostwal picked up a maximum of three wickets in his quota of 10 overs after giving away just 42 runs, while Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar picked up two wickets each. At the same time, Raj Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Kaushal Tambe also contributed with one wicket each.

Stand out players for India in the ICC U-19 CWC 2022

The Indian players have displayed their dominance in every edition of the tournament, and players like Angkrish, Bawa, skipper Dhull, and Ostwal are a few of the standout Indian players in the current edition. Angkrish is the highest run-scorer for India and third-highest run-scorer of the U-19 CWC as he has scored 278 runs so far in five matches with the highest knock of 144 runs. Raj Bawa and Yash Dhull have scored 217 and 212 runs respectively and the fact that Dhull has played just three matches so far further displays his master class. Meanwhile, Vicky Ostwal has notched up 12 wickets in five matches so far and stands sixth in the list of bowlers with the most dismissals.

(Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam)