India can strip Pakistan off their No. 1 ODI ranking during Asia Cup Super Fours round

India will seek to end the Asia Cup on a higher note when they take on Pakistan on Sunday at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup, this continental competition would serve as a preparatory stage for the upcoming tournament.

3 things you need to know

The 1st fixture between India and Pakistan was washed out

India defeated Nepal to seal a place in the Asia Cup Super Four

Australia will take on South Africa in the first ODI on Thursday

India named a 15 member squad for ICC ODI World Cup

India had a decent bit of batting practice in both the games and their bowling lineup will now have to live up to the expectations in the remaining games. Following the birth of his new born baby, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the fold against Pakistan. BCCI already announced a 15 member squad for the ICC ODI World Cup and their priority would be to give all the players sufficient game time.

How India can derail Pakistan from the top spot in ICC ODI ranking

Pakistan are currently the top ranked ICC side followed by Australia and India. Pakistan will gain one ranking point following their win against Bangladesh. On the other side, Australia are scheduled to take on South Africa in a five match ODI series and should the Aussies manage to trounce the Proateas they will also be richer by one point and will reach 119.

The Men in Blue will have a golden chance to strip Pakistan of their number one ranking if they beat Babar Azam's side on Sunday. In that case, the Men in Green would lose their top spot and Australia would take the top spot. It remains to be seen how things fare and if India could manage to derail Pakistan in the points table.

India's ICC ODI World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav